CDC makes decision on mask guidance in schools

(WKBN) – Just a month until school starts in some districts. Everyone wants to know if kids will have to wear masks in school.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the state’s chief medical officer, said children are not invincible and can get sick from the virus.

The agency says it was issuing this guidance to provide access to in-person learning five days a week.

And it wanted to build upon the layered strategies that it used last year, which allowed students to return to school.

The Ohio Department of Health said it would issue its guidance no later than tomorrow, but it also gave a big flashing warning sign about what its recommendation will include.

“First, we strongly recommend vaccinations for staff and eligible students,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Secondly, we strongly recommend those who are unvaccinated, consistently wear masks, which have proven a very effective tool for reducing the spread of the virus. Third, additional measures including improving ventilation, maximizing distance between people, good hand sanitation and others.”

Dr. Vanderhoff said the ODH’s mask recommendation is not a mandate, and for school districts that do not follow, parents can still choose to have their student wear a mask.