CDC issues opinion on trick or treating this year

(WKBN) – Unlike last year, the Centers for Disease Control is giving a “thumbs up” to trick-or-treating, despite the pandemic.

Director Rochelle Walensky does tho recommend a few common-sense strategies for staying safe.

The big ones are keep things outside, limit crowds and avoid crowded parties.

According to a report in The Hill, Rochelle said that children should be able to trick-or-treat safely this year.

Walensky’s comments come as drug companies like Pfizer aim to submit data to begin seeking approval to use their vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 in the coming days. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is already approved in the U.S. for people ages 12 and up.

About 75 percent of the U.S. population ages 12 and older has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the CDC.