(WKBN) – The CDC is currently investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks, both of which are linked to packaged salads.

One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The other outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Dole.

So far, ten people have been infected with the Fresh Express outbreak strain of Listeria reported from eight states. Ten people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported.

The Fresh Express recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350. Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

So far, 16 people infected with the Dole outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states. 12 people have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported.

Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salads produced by Dole.

The Dole recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22. Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise and Simply Nature.

The CDC recommends throwing away or returning any affected products, do not ingest these products.

The CDC has five steps you can take in order to clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled packaged salads. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms of Listeria infection after eating packaged salads:

Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.

People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

If you have questions about cases in your state, you are asked to contact your local health department.