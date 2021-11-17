CDC investigates monkeypox case in Maryland

(WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control and the Maryland Department of Health are investigating a case of monkeypox in a traveler who returned to the United States from Nigeria.

Health officials confirm that it is the same strain that has been emerging in Nigeria since 2017.

CDC investigators and international health partners are working with the airline and health officials in Washington, D.C. to contact airlines passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient.

Travelers on the flight to the United States were required to wear masks on the plane as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread on the plane is low.

CDC is asking health care providers to check for poxvirus-like lesions, particularly among travelers returning from Nigeria.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases. Since 2017, 218 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria and eight cases have been reported in international travelers from Nigeria, including a case in Texas in July 2021 and the current case.