CBS News reports another tourist death in Dominican Republic

The man was found dead in his hotel room at Terra Linda Resort in Sosua

(WKBN) – At least eight American tourists have died in the Dominican Republic over the past year, CBS News reports.

Joseph Allen, 55, was staying at Terra Linda Resort in Sosua when he was found dead in his hotel room, according to CBS.

Allen’s death is the latest in a series of mysterious illnesses and deaths which have been reported in the media, renewing interest in their causes.

Leyla Cox, 53, who was vacationing in Punta Cana, was also recently found dead in her hotel room, Excellence Resorts, according to CNN.

The hotel cited Cox’s cause of death as a heart attack, CNN reports. CNN couldn’t independently confirm the contents of the forensics report.

CBS News reports that local autopsies concluded that most of the vacationers died of respiratory problems or a heart attack.

Still, officials in the Dominican Republic have called the deaths isolated events, assuring travelers that the country is safe.

The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory for the Dominican Republic on April 15 due to crime, but nothing has been issued recently. The level 2 warning urges exercising “increased caution” when visiting.