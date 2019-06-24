‘CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’ begins next month

NEW YORK (WKBN) – The “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will debut Monday, July 15. You can watch it on WKBN 27 every weeknight at 6:30.

O’Donnell, an Emmy-award winning journalist, has established a reputation as a trusted voice, scoring headline-making interviews with global leaders and newsmakers from all industries during her distinguished career. She recently sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

She has covered six presidential elections and has reported from every continent except Antarctica.

“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news and that starts with Norah O’Donnell,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News’ president and senior executive producer. “She has traveled the world, reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill. She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”

In addition to the weeknight television broadcast, the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will stream on CBSN every weeknight in its entirety at 10 p.m.

As anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News,” O’Donnell will also be the network’s lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights.

She’ll continue as a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

O’Donnell will begin at the anchor desk in New York but the program moves to its permanent home in Washington, D.C. later this fall. CBS said the move gives them better access to top lawmakers whose decisions have an impact on Americans.