CBS announces holiday special schedule

CBS has announced its line-up of holiday specials, including classics like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the “I Love Lucy Christmas Special.”

Here’s when you can watch the programming on WKBN:

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS

9 a.m. – noon, live

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 59th year, the special, to be anchored by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and correspondent and weekend co-host Keltie Knight, will feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will perform.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of this holiday classic! Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

This animated one-hour musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

MONDAY, DEC. 2

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this one-hour favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.

R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street, and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas will receive honors. CBS has broadcast the two-hour special each year since its debut 42 years ago.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series, the colorized The Christmas Episode and newly colorized Paris at Last. “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956) finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Paris at Last” (originally aired Feb. 27, 1956) the Ricardos and Mertzes arrive in the French capital, where Lucy encounters a sidewalk artist, who sells multiple copies of the same “original” oil painting, and a con man, who offers a better exchange rate for her American dollars than the one offered in the banks. Later, her attempt to have a quiet lunch in an outdoor café finds her not only unwittingly ordering a plate of snails, but paying the check with counterfeit French francs.

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

A Home For The Holidays With Idina Menzel

9 p.m.

Now in its 21st year, the one-hour special features Tony Award® winner Idina Menzel hosting and performing songs from her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and introducing uplifting stories about adoption from foster care. Award-winning artists Adam Lambert, NE-YO, and Kelly Rowland also perform.