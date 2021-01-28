Casey Anthony wants to open PI firm to ‘help others wrongfully accused’, reports say

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims to have had an affair with Anthony’s father, during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that she didn’t kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murder for her two-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, is interested in opening her own PI firm.

According to People.com, she filed paperwork in Florida last December for a new business called “Case Research and Consulting Services, LLC.” Documents show the business is registered to a home owned by Patrick McKenna. He was the lead investigator for Anthony’s defense team during her trial in 2011.

The news outlet reports that she is not allowed to get a private investigator’s license since she is a convicted felon. However, she still hopes to help others who’ve been wrongfully accused.

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 5: Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 17: Casey Anthony (C) leaves with her attorney Jose Baez (L) from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail after she was acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee Anthony on July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. It was unknown where Casey Anthony was going after the release. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 7: Lori Richards, of Daytona Beach, protests the Casey Anthony verdict outside of the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011 but will serve four, one-year sentences on her conviction on July 7 of lying to a law enforcement officer. She will be credited for the nearly three-years of time served and good behavior and will reportedly be released July 13. (Photo by Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images)

“She knows what it’s like to be accused of something that she didn’t do,” a source told People. “She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice.”

No other details about the business were made public. The source said it’s in the very early stages.