Carnival cruises canceled through September

The company noted that they are monitoring other areas of commerce, travel and personal activities

(CNN Newsource) – Carnival Cruise Line says it’s canceling all cruises through the end of September.

In a statement released Monday, the company noted that they are monitoring other areas of commerce, travel and personal activities as they open up and will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of guests and crew once they resume service.

For any guests who are already booked on cruises scheduled for September 30 or prior, they can choose either a full refund or credits for a future trip.