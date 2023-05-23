**Related Video Above: Local couple explains why they wanted a Browns-themed wedding.**

(WJW) — With the average cost of weddings continuing to break bank accounts across the country, it makes sense people would take note of a bride who found a sneaky way to cut costs on catered food.

Madison Mulkey’s TikTok video explaining how she spent just $1,950 on a wedding meal for 99 guests has more than 1.2 million views, and she did it by ordering Chili’s for her big event.

“We loved the price point, I mean you really can’t beat that price point — you just can’t,” she told followers in a video posted earlier this month. “It’s insane that we only spent that much money for our wedding food.”

As the nuptials took place over a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the bride admitted her experience was more challenging with her having to pick up the food in the morning (something she said wouldn’t have happened on a normal weekend). This caused others to have to step up and help warm up the food, but Mulkey said it was worth the effort.

On the menu was salad, egg rolls, chips and salsa, pasta and chicken tenders sliders.

“The food was amazing and other people said so, too,” Mulkey said in the video. ” … But they could have been lying to us.”

In a wedding study, The Knot found last year that couples were paying an average of $75 per person for catered wedding dinners.

“So happy we did this!!” Mulkey wrote in the post.