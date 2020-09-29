Canadian woman accused of trying to poison Trump charged with threatening to kill, injure president of U.S.

Federal officials say Pascale Ferrier had close to 300 rounds of ammunition when they arrested her

(WIVB) – The Canadian woman accused of trying to poison President Donald Trump appeared in federal court on Monday.

Federal officials say Pascale Ferrier had close to 300 rounds of ammunition when they arrested her at the Peace Bridge earlier this month.

She’s facing a charge of threatening to kill and injure the president of the United States.

Ferrier is behind bars in Western New York.

News 4 was told her trial will move forward after U.S. Marshals move her to Washington, D.C.

