National & World

California woman arrested in dumping of 7 newborn puppies

A good Samaritan found the dogs and animal services managed to save them

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 09:42 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 09:42 PM EDT

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) - A woman in California could face animal cruelty charges for reportedly dumping newborn puppies near a trash bin.

Officials said Deborah Cullwell was caught on camera throwing a bag with seven puppies inside near a car parts store last week.

The puppies were believed to have been about three days old at the time.

A good Samaritan found the dogs and animal services managed to save them.

"I noticed the bag on the floor and they were tied up in the bag, so I immediately opened the bag a little further," the person who found the dogs, who did not want to be identified, said. "I proceeded to call animal services to see what I can do with them because I couldn't leave them there."

Officials said Cullwell was arrested near her home in Coachella on Monday night.

They found 38 dogs on her property, which have all been put in a shelter.

The puppies are now in the care of an animal rescue group and are doing just fine.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories