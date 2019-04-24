California woman arrested in dumping of 7 newborn puppies

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: CNN via Riverside County Department of Animal Services

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) - A woman in California could face animal cruelty charges for reportedly dumping newborn puppies near a trash bin.

Officials said Deborah Cullwell was caught on camera throwing a bag with seven puppies inside near a car parts store last week.

The puppies were believed to have been about three days old at the time.

A good Samaritan found the dogs and animal services managed to save them.

"I noticed the bag on the floor and they were tied up in the bag, so I immediately opened the bag a little further," the person who found the dogs, who did not want to be identified, said. "I proceeded to call animal services to see what I can do with them because I couldn't leave them there."

Officials said Cullwell was arrested near her home in Coachella on Monday night.

They found 38 dogs on her property, which have all been put in a shelter.

The puppies are now in the care of an animal rescue group and are doing just fine.