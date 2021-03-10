California journalist robbed while reporting on robberies

The robbery happened Wednesday at the top of Twin Peaks, a popular spot known for its sweeping views of San Francisco and the Bay

(NEXSTAR) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a journalist of his camera. At the time, the reporter was filming a piece about robberies in the area.

Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Whitten, of San Francisco, was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for possession of stolen property, SFPD said.

KPIX reporter Don Ford, who was identified by the San Francisco Chronicle, was on Twin Peaks Blvd. and Burnett Ave. reporting on car break-ins in the area when three individuals jumped from a white sedan and robbed Ford of his camera equipment at gunpoint.

“Three guys jumped out, one had a gun, put it up to my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera,’” Ford told the Chronicle.

“My whole thought at the moment was, ‘Let’s be calm. Let’s not get this guy excited. He’s got the gun. I don’t.’ So you take the camera, it’s yours, buddy.”

Ford was uninjured during the robbery. His camera was later recovered by SFPD.

SFPD continues to search for suspects as the investigation remains active and ongoing.