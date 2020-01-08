Calif. gov. seeks $750 million to help pay rent for those facing homelessness

National and World

California's governor is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File – In this March 20, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, discusses the homeless problem facing California after a meeting with the mayors of some of the state’s largest cities held at the Governor’s office in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Newsom is creating a task force on homelessness as the state grapples with a housing crisis. Speaking Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Oakland, Newsom described homelessness as an epidemic of statewide concern but says it will be best addressed at the local level. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s governor is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness in the most populous state’s latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis.

Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to sign an executive order Wednesday creating the fund, two days before he presents his second annual budget proposal to the state Legislature.

The Democratic governor also directed the state to provide local governments with 100 travel trailers and tents for temporary housing and services.

The state’s worsening affordable housing and homelessness problem has prompted anger and outrage from citizens and repeated criticism from President Donald Trump aimed at Newsom and other Democratic leaders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com