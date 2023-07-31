(WKBN) — Join a team of international scientists and take part in the Monarch Monitoring Blitz, reporting your observations of monarchs in all stages of life.

The goal of the Blitz is to help protect and conserve monarch buttery populations. The information collected by volunteers helps scientists better understand the butterfly’s breeding productivity, range and timing in North America. Volunteers across Canada, Mexico and the United States all take part.

In Mexico, the monarch butterfly is officially listed as a species at risk under Norma Oficial Mexicana 059 since 2010. In the United States, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that listing the monarch butterfly as an endangered or threatened species was warranted but precluded by higher-priority listing action.

Volunteers can report their findings through Journey North and the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project.

Last year, more than 6,000 observations were collected as part of the Larva Monitoring Project, creating a ripple effect for monarch conservation across North America. Researchers say observations submitted by volunteers help identify priority areas for monarch conservation and guide conservation actions.

Organizers say volunteer participation continues to grow year after year, helping to reach the group’s objective set by the Trinational Monarch Conservation Science Partnership: a rigorous estimation of the size of the summer breeding population.

This year has invited some first-time sightings of monarch butterflies, and according to Journey North’s interactive map, some were sighted in the WKBN 27 coverage area. There were first-time sightings reported in Boardman, Youngstown, Warren and New Castle.

The 2023 Blitz runs from July 28 through Aug. 6, but Journey North encourages people to continue reporting observations even after the event is over.