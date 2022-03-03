(WKBN) — Thursday the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to help veterans with what’s being called a modern-day Agent Orange.

It’s called the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act that’s meant to help veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan while on military deployment.

Many came home from war and developed lung cancer or other illnesses a few years later.

Congressman Tim Ryan was a lead sponsor on the bill.

“These are vets who have been exposed to these burn pits on different military bases. It’s so toxic we’re finding many many thousands of veterans are being exposed and are dying and the VA is denying their claims,” said Ryan.

The bill also contains Ryan’s SFC Heath Robinson Burn Pit Transparency Act which is named in honor of Heath Robinson, an Ohio veteran who passed away last year from exposure to burn pits.