BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police officers no longer have to wear their names on their uniforms.

Mayor Byron Brown announced today that officers can now wear their badge number instead.

He says this is happening to prevent people from doxing police officers.

That’s when a person’s private information is shared publicly on the internet.

“What we have seen is that some of these doxing incidents are occurring from people that are not in this city, are not in this county, are not in this region, but people in different parts of the country, maybe internationally, that see a name on a uniform and then go to work on the computer,” Brown said.

Mayor Brown says that every Buffalo police officer should be identified.

He says this new policy took effect last week.

