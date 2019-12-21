Brother of 49ers quarterback killed outside Nashville bar

Police say the bar fight began over a woman and then spilled outside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say the brother of an NFL quarterback has been fatally stabbed along with another man in a fight outside a Nashville bar.

Nashville Police say 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed to death early Saturday.

The Tennessean reports Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Police say the bar fight began over a woman and then spilled outside.

A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say they are searching for suspects in the stabbings.

