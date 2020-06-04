Brooklyn bishop accused by 2nd man of sex abuse in the 1970s

FILE – This Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, file photo shows Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio as Pope Francis, right, arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. DiMarzio, already under a church investigation for alleged sex abuse, has been accused by a second man who says he was molested in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Roman Catholic bishop of New York’s Brooklyn borough, already under a church investigation for alleged sex abuse, has been accused by a second man who says he was molested in the 1970s.

The accusation comes in a March 9 letter that the man’s lawyer sent to an attorney for the Newark, New Jersey, archdiocese.

The letter alleges that Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio “repeatedly sexually abused” Samier Tadros starting when he was about 6 years old and DiMarzio was a parish priest in New Jersey.

DiMarzio and his attorney have said the allegations are not true.