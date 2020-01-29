British Airways suspends China flights, cut services on virus fears

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, a British Airways plane, at left, is towed past other planes sitting parked at Heathrow Airport in London. British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people. British Airways said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, it is immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

British Airways said Wednesday it is immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China

BANGKOK (AP) – British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are among the airlines suspending flights to China as fears of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people spread.

Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops because of the outbreak.

British Airways said Wednesday it is immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further.

The outbreak has infected more than 6,000 on the mainland and abroad.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. T