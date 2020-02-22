Live Now
Bridal gowns could be in short supply due to coronavirus outbreak

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – With wedding season right around the corner, brides-to-be could be in for a panic.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, there could be a shortage of wedding dresses.

The American Bridal and Prom Industry Association says 80%t of the world’s western-style gowns are produced in China.

Many factories there had to temporarily shut down because of the virus.

Not only could there be a shortage but the unexpected production delay could slow down the process for customized dresses, leaving some sellers unable to deliver customers’ orders on time.

