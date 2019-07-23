LIVE NOW /
Boys hitting puberty at earlier age, partially due to BMI, study says

(CNN Newsource) – Changes in the body mass index could be causing boys to hit puberty sooner.

That’s according to a new study in Sweden, published in the journal “Jama Pediatrics.”

It found that boys born in the 1990s reached puberty about half-a-year sooner than those born in the 1940s.

The study says that could be attributed to changes in boys’ BMI. That’s the ratio of boys’ weight compared to their height.

However, researchers say the study was limited and there could be other factors at play.

They also say the long-term effects of early puberty are still unknown but are important to address.

