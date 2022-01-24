BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts says a painting by a 17th-century Dutch painter reported looted from a Hungarian bank during World War II is being returned to the heirs of its rightful owner.

The museum said Monday that “View of Beverwijk” by Salomon van Ruysdael has been in the museum’s collection since 1982, when it was acquired from a London dealer with little information about its history.

The landscape painted in 1646 had been in the collection of Ferenc Chorin, a Jewish collector who had deposited it at the Hungarian Commercial Bank of Pest in 1943.

The bank reported the vault had been emptied in