Boeing will take nearly $5B hit due to plane grounding

(CNN Newsource) – Boeing is taking a major financial hit related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.
The grounding came after two deadly crashes involving the planes in the last year.
The company said Thursday it will record a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter related to the grounding.
That charge comes out to $8.47 per share.
The aerospace giant is set to report second-quarter earnings next week.
The 737 MAX — Boeing’s best-selling jet — was grounded in March after one of the planes crashed in Ethiopia, killing everyone on board.
It was the second deadly crash involving that type of plane in just months.