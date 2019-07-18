Boeing will take nearly $5B hit due to plane grounding

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Seattle. A new software problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that could push the plane’s nose down automatically, and fixing the flaw is almost certain to further delay the plane’s return to flying after two deadly crashes. Boeing said Wednesday, June 26, 2019, that the FAA “identified an additional requirement” for software changes that the aircraft manufacturer has been working on for eight months, since shortly after the first crash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The aerospace giant said it will record a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter related to its 737 MAX crisis

(CNN Newsource) – Boeing is taking a major financial hit related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.

The grounding came after two deadly crashes involving the planes in the last year.

The company said Thursday it will record a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter related to the grounding.

That charge comes out to $8.47 per share.

The aerospace giant is set to report second-quarter earnings next week.

The 737 MAX — Boeing’s best-selling jet — was grounded in March after one of the planes crashed in Ethiopia, killing everyone on board.

It was the second deadly crash involving that type of plane in just months.