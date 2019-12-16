Boeing 737 Max planes remain grounded, stopping production possible

Boeing 737 Max jets are grounded at Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Phoenix. The U.S. issued an immediate emergency order Wednesday, grounding all 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(CNN) — Boeing could soon be putting the brakes on production of its 737 Max airplanes.

Industry insiders say the company is deciding on possibly stopping or further reducing production of the 737 Max.

The planes were grounded worldwide in march after two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing has continued to build 42 of the planes a month since the grounding, but has not been able to deliver them.

The company has already said it will take until at least 2021 to deliver all the planes.

In a statement to CNN, Boeing said only that it continues to quote “Work closely with the FAA and global regulators towards certification and the safe return to service of the Max.”