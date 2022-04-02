LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — The body of a Marine officer killed during a NATO training exercise in Norway has been returned to his home in Massachusetts.

A plane carrying the remains of Capt. Ross Reynolds landed Saturday at Logan International Airport in Boston. There it was met by his family and Gov. Charlie Baker.

Six Marines loaded the casket into a hearse, which then was escorted to his hometown of Leominster, west of Boston.

Hundreds of city residents, many of them bearing U.S. and Marine Corps flags, lined the streets as the hearse made its way to a funeral home in neighboring Fitchburg.