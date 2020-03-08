BMC Toys to make green, plastic army women

(CNN) – Remember those plastic, green soldiers you might have played with as a child? They were probably all male, but now BMC Toys will change that for the holiday season later this year.

The toys will come in 15 poses such as bazooka operator and captain.

BMC is taking orders for them now and it plans to ship the first sets in October.

The figures are the result of the Plastic Army Women Project.

BMC owner Jeff Imel says a six-year-old girl named Vivian asked him to “make army girls that look like women.”

He says it melted his heart like plastic in a mold along with plenty of other hearts.

A Kickstarter campaign paid for the design work. Now, the toys will be ready soon for playtime with kids like Vivian.