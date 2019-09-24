First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Blood pressure medicine recall expanded for fifth time

National and World

The recall is being issued because of an impurity while testing the medication

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blood pressure medicine recall

Courtesy: FDA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Torrent Pharmaceuticals has expanded a voluntary recall of some blood pressure medications.

The recall expansion includes Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP.

According to the company, an impurity was detected while testing the medication and is now into the fifth expansion of the initial recall.

The impurity is N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA)., which has been linked to cancer.

Torrent is only recalling lots that contain NMBA above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.

The recall is expanded to include an additional three lots of  Losartan:
Potassium Tablets USP and 2 lots of Losartan
Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP

  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA
  • Blood pressure recall
    Courtesy: FDA

Losartan Potassium Tablet and Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet Lots

NDCProduct Name, Strength and Package CountBatch NumberExpiration Date
13668-409-10Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count4DU2E00912/31/2020
13668-115-90Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count4DU3E00912/31/2020
13668-115-10Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count4DU3E01802/28/2021
13668-116-90Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 countBEF7D05111/30/2020
13668-118-90Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count.4P04D00707/31/2020

Losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients. Losartan Potassium and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP is used to treat hypertension and hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy.

Patients taking the medications are advised by the company to continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm may be higher if the treatment is stopped without alternative treatment.

Patients should contact their doctor and pharmacist.

Consumers with medical questions regarding this recall or to report an adverse event can contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at:

  • 1-800-912-9561 (live calls received 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time, voicemail available 24 hours/day, 7 days/week).
  • Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com