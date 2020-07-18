Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again

The mural was painted with the city mayor's support last week

(CNN) – A Black Lives Matter mural outside of the Trump Tower in New York has been vandalized for the second time.

A video was posted online showing blue paint dashed on the yellow letters painted on Fifth Avenue.

The mural was painted with the city mayor’s support last week outside of President Donald Trump’s former resident and namesake building.

The president slammed the move, calling it a symbol of hate.

The mural was also vandalized Monday. Police released pictures of a suspect.

The damage the vandal left behind was later repaired.