(WKBN) – The National Funeral Directors Association is applauding a bill that would reign in what it calls the “largely unregulated process of whole body donation.”

H.R. 4275 ensures the “consensual donation and respectful disposition of human bodies and human body parts donated or transferred for education, research, or the advancement of medical, dental, or mortuary science.

NFDA said the process, as it stands, lacks accountability and transparency and says measures need to be in place that ensure donors’ bodies are treated with “dignity and respect at all times.”

Recently, the manager of Harvard Medical School’s morgue, his wife, and multiple others have been indicted for allegedly trafficking stolen human remains. Cedric Lodge, 55, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations from the morgue between 2018 and 2022, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania have alleged.

” Unscrupulous body brokers, who often aggressively target the poor and elderly, take advantage of this generosity and sell or lease bodies and body parts at a significant profit,” NFDA wrote in a report.

H.R. 4275 would require non-transplant tissue banks to be registered with Health and Human Services (HHS) and gives HHS the authority to conduct inspections, require informed consent, creates a clear chain of custody and ensures that shipments of body parts are properly labeled and packaged and ensure the respectful and proper disposition of donated body parts. The bill also establishes penalties for violations.

Congress will analyze the legislation once the full text becomes available.