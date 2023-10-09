(WJW) – A Powerball jackpot worth more than $1 billion is still up for grabs. Could you be the lucky winner?

It’s been more than two months since anyone has hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday’s drawing will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run.

The jackpot currently stands at an estimated $1.55 billion. That’s an estimated cash value of $679.8 million (before taxes.) It’s the third-largest jackpot in the Powerball game and fourth-largest ever among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to lottery officials.

The last time someone hit the BIG jackpot was July 19, when a ticket sold in California was worth $1.08 billion.

Tickets to play are just $2, but the overall odds of winning aren’t good! The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. Good luck!