Big brands naming Juneteenth as paid holiday

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Another corporation has joined the list of those making Juneteenth a company holiday.

Nike is adding June 19 to its list of official paid holidays.

Nike’s CEO made the announcement in a letter to company employees Thursday.

The move is just one part of the company’s plan to acknowledge nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice.

Twitter, Vox Media and Square plan to do the same.

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when Union soldiers announced the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas.

The news came more than two years after the proclamation was issued.

