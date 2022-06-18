WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s predictions of a rosy political future for the Democratic Party are growing bolder, but they seem at odds with a country burdened by a pandemic, surging gas prices and spiking inflation.

Few of his closest political advisers are as bullish about the party’s prospects.

In interviews with a half-dozen people in and close to the White House, there’s a broad sense Democrats will lose control of Congress and many leading candidates in down-ballot races and contests for governor will be defeated.

The seeming disconnect between Biden’s view and the political reality has some in the party worried the White House has not fully grasped just how bad this election year may be for Democrats.