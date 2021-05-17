Biden says administration is dedicated to advancing LGBTQI+ rights worldwide

The White House administration says it recognizes the significance of May 17 as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

WASHINGTON (WKBN) – The White House administration said it’s recognizing the significance of May 17 as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said they are advancing protections for human rights by implementing the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Queer, and Intersex Persons Around the World.

“Everyone is entitled to dignity and equality, no matter who they are, whom they love, or how they identify—and we will continue to engage with allies and partners to advance the human rights of LGBTQI+ people here at home and in all corners of the world,” Biden said.

Through the memorandum, the administration stressed protecting members of the LGBTQI+ community not only in the United States, but also in other countries.

Namely Biden and Harris have placed a focus on protecting refugees and asylum seekers especially who identify as LGBTQI+.

They said they want to discourage and prevent such persons from suffering persecution in other countries because of their sexual identification.

The office is also looking to promote more LGBTQI+ people to receive grants and scholarships from the Global Equality Fund, which has provided over $80 million in funding.

With members of the LGBTQI+ community suffering worldwide, the release said Biden and Harris want to enact effective and fast responses to such abuses through action, using the people being targeted in Russia as an example.

For more information, visit whitehouse.gov.