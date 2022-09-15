DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN)- After a three year absence, the North American International Auto Show is back.

The show opened Wednesday in Detroit. It’ll be open to the public starting Saturday.

President Biden got a tour on Wednesday He was checking out a new Corvette. Biden also drove an electric Cadillac SUV.

Finalists for Truck of the Year were announced. Among them was the all electric Endurance from Lordstown Motors. Other finalists were Chevy’s Silverado ZR2, and Ford’s F-150 Lightning. The winner will be announced in Detroit in January.

The auto show runs through next Sunday, September 25.