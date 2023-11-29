(The Hill) — President Biden on Wednesday confirmed that a second American hostage has been released by Hamas amid the fragile pause in fighting in the Middle East.

Biden told reporters that Liat Atzili, an Israeli-American, is “safe in Egypt just across the border.” The president added that he has spoken with Atzili’s mother and father.

“Things are moving well,” Biden said, adding that Atzili “should be home soon.”

The American-Israeli citizen was taken by Hamas following the group’s brutal and deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7. She is a mother of three from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

Her release comes during a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which has been extended to allow for the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Biden earlier this week announced that 4-year-old American Israeli citizen, Abigail Idan, was among the 13 hostages released Sunday from Gaza. The president has praised cooperation among the leaders of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt and others throughout the region and pledged to continue working through diplomatic means until all hostages were released.

Hamas took some 240 hostages into Gaza during the Oct. 7 surprise attack that left at least 1,200 Israelis dead. Despite the pause in hostilities, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to resume and continue fighting until all of the hostages are freed.