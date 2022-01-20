(WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 that $3,817,244 in awards will be distributed to help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the healthcare workforce.

The funds were secured by the Biden-Harris Administration American Resuce Plan and will be disbursed to two grantees in the Commonwealth.

“This funding reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring we have enough critical frontline workers by supporting health care providers now and beyond as they face burnout and mental health challenges. We will continue to promote the well-being of those who have made so many sacrifices to keep others well,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

These awards are in response to workplace stressors, and to provide training to help individuals manage the constantly changing and high-stress environment of healthcare.

“Now more than ever, it is critical to support the well-being of our health care workforce, who are working every day to protect each of us,” HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson said. “The awards will provide new tools to help support our health professionals’ resilience as they continue to face the stress and challenges of responding to COVID-19 and other health care needs and provide high-quality care.”

The administration says that these awards will support proven strategies for health care providers, academic institutions, and other recipients to reduce burnout and build resiliency.