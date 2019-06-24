Best-selling author Judith Krantz dies at 91

Her publicist says she died at her Bel Air, California home

(CNN) – Best-selling romance author Judith Krantz died of natural causes Saturday at age 91.

Her publicist says she died at her Bel Air, California home, surrounded by family, friends and her four beloved dogs.

He says more than 80 million copies of her novels have been printed in more than 50 languages.

Krantz spent 27 years in journalism before writing her first novel, titled “Scruples.”

She turned 50 years old the year that book was published, and it rose to grace the top spot on the New York Times’ bestseller list.

Krantz was married for 53 years to Stephen Falk Krantz, until his death in 2007.

She’s survived by her two sons and two grandchildren.