Best friend of Duggar family: Josh admitted to molesting girls when he was as young as 12

(WJW) — Ahead of jury selection in the trial of former reality TV star Josh Dugger, a best friend of the family testified he admitted 18 years ago to inappropriately touching girls when he was as young as 12.

Duggar, 33, is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

People reports that Bobye Holt testified for the prosecution on Monday, saying she and her husband, Jim, had been friends with the Duggar family for years. She said in 2003, when Josh Duggar was dating their daughter, Jim Bob called the couple to their home regarding “what Josh had done,” People reports.

People reports that Bobye Holt testified Josh Duggar, who was then 15, told her that earlier that day he’d inappropriately touched a girl sitting on his lap. He then also said he’d previously touched three other girls on their breasts and genitals. She said the girls were at least three years younger than Josh Duggar.

She said the behavior started as early at age 12, People reports.

The testimony was given during a hearing on whether prior allegations that Josh Duggar molested children should be admitted in his trial. Josh Duggar’s attorneys argued that he made the admissions to religious figures in confidence.

Duggar, best known for his family’s role on the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting,” faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

Duggar was arrested on April 29, 2021, but allegations regarding his behavior date back nearly two decades.