Bed Bath and Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has removed black jack-o-lanterns after receiving complaints they were forms of blackface.

Objections first arose in Nyack, New York, where the pumpkins were displayed at a law firm.

NAACP director Wilbur Aldridge says the jack-o-lanterns show “An extreme lack of sensitivity.”

“By now, I would believe everyone [would] know that anything in blackface is offensive,” Alridge said in a statement. “Equally as offensive is that a retail store would have such an item in [their] inventory for general purchase.”

The law firm took down the display less than 48 hours after setting them out.

“We understand that someone complained about them, and so once we got word of that, we immediately took them down,” Marzella said. “We represent people of all colors and faiths, and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community.”

Bed Bath and Beyond has since apologized saying, “This is a sensitive area and, though unintentional, we apologize for any offense caused. We have immediately removed the item from the sale.”