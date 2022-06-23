BRITISH COLUMBIA, (WKBN) – A bear followed a woman closely along a bush walkway for more than three minutes in Whistler, British Columbia, on June 12.

Jennifer Pierce filmed a video that shows a bear tracking her as she tries to yell the animal away.

“Go away, find somewhere else,” Pierce says in the video as she slowly retreats from the bear. The mammal later walks away.

Pierce wrote on a Facebook post that contained the video that the bear sniffed her leg before she started filming.

Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains are home to up to 60 black bears and cubs, according to a tourism website.