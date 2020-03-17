Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 194 active closings. Click for more details.

Bath and Body Works closes stores nationwide

National and World

Bath and Body Works is closing all of its retail outlets nationwide over concerns about the coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bath and Body Works stores are temporarily closing.

Courtesy: L Brands

(WKBN) – Bath and Body Works is closing all of its retail outlets nationwide over concerns about the coronavirus

In a message to customers posted on the company’s website, CEO Andrew Meslo said growing concerns and new dictates about gatherings prompted company leaders to take action.

Sales will continue online and employees will still get paid, Meslo said.

“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory in our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We are working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs,” Meslo wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com