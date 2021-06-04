Bargain hunters pounce as Trump condo prices hit decade lows

FILE – This Thursday, March 10, 2016 file photo shows the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. During the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices for condos in the building have dropped, down 34%, according to Gail Lissner, a managing director of consultancy Integra Realty Resources. That compares to a 6% drop in the same period for 65 other condo buildings downtown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bargain hunters are scooping up units in Trump buildings as hostility toward Donald Trump combines with the pandemic to push prices for condos and hotel rooms to decade lows.

It’s a stunning reversal for a brand that once lured the rich and famous willing to pay a premium to live in a building with Trump’s gilded name over the door.

Now buyers in New York, Chicago, Las Vegas and Honolulu are betting people will forget the name or, better yet, it will be stripped from the facade.

Says one buyer, “They’re giving them away.”