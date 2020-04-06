Baltimore man killed while streaming party on Facebook Live

Breaking News
The party was held despite Maryland's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

BALTIMORE – A Baltimore city councilman says a man who was hosting a “game night” party and streaming it live on Facebook was killed by an attacker who climbed into the property.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 24-year-old Ernest Wilson III was shot early Saturday.

City Councilman Eric Costello says police told him two attackers demanded money after scaling the fence into the short-term rental property.

According to Wilson’s social media pages, he had appealed for people to join the party for a $5 door fee.

The party was held despite Maryland’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in response to coronavirus outbreak.

