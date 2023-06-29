YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bacterial infections and their causes are in the spotlight right now after Madonna canceled her upcoming tour dates after it was announced that she was in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna got sick on Saturday and was treated in the ICU, according to her representatives. The 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

It was not disclosed what type of bacterial infection Madonna was battling, but there are some very common ones that if not treated, could escalate into a more complicated medical condition.

Complications arise when infections are untreated or when antibiotics stop working and don’t kill or slow down bacteria. That’s why doctors are careful about when they prescribe antibiotics and only do so when they think they will help. If prescribed, it’s important to take the full course of antibiotics prescribed.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, bacterial infections are caused by bacterial growth or toxins. You get it from bug bites, an infected person or animal, food, water and surfaces. Bacterial infections can spread through droplets or dust in the air, direct or indirect contact, or contaminated food or water.

There are bacteria everywhere and most are not harmful, but when they grow where they are not supposed to, a problem can occur. Some common types of bacterial infections are: (Source: Cleveland Clinic)

Food poisoning

Some skin, ear or sinus infections

Some sexually transmitted infections

Bacterial pneumonia

Most urinary tract infections

Examples of infections include: (Source: Cleveland Clinic)

Most infections can be treated easily with antibiotics, but when it gets deep into your body or makes its way into your blood, heart, lungs or brain, it can be life-threatening. People with existing conditions like diabetes or weakened immune system are more susceptible.

Common symptoms of bacterial infections include (Source: Cleveland Clinic)

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Headache

Many bacterial infections are contagious from person to person including pertussis, tuberculosis, strep throat, meningococcal disease, bacterial STIs and MRSA. Infections you get from food, mosquitos or ticks are usually not contagious, according to the Cleveland Clinic.