Baby medication recalled due to possible choking hazard

(WKBN) - A Dollar General baby medication is being recalled because of a possible choking hazard, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

DG Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts is being recalled because of an undissolved ingredient -- citrus flavonoid.

The product is not hazardous, but could be difficult to swallow.

So far, there has been one report of a one-week-old infant having trouble swallowing the product and three complaints about the undissolved substance.

The recall affects Baby Gripe Water with the UPC Code 8 5495400246 3. It's sold in 4-oz. amber bottles with plastic white caps and safety seals. It comes with an oral syringe.

Baby Gripe Water was sold in Dollar General stores across the U.S.

If you have the recalled product, stop using it and throw it away.

To report problems with this product, call 844-724-7347 or fill out an online complaint form.