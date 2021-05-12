Average gas price hits $3 a gallon; first time since 2014

Gasbuddy analysts say the average would have reached $3 even if the pipeline shutdown did not occur

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The national average price of gasoline Wednesday has passed the $3 per gallon mark, according to GasBuddy.

The online gas price checker said COVID-19-related recovery is pushing things back to normal and leading to rising gasoline demand along with slow improvement in supply.

Gasbuddy analysts say the average would have reached $3 even if the pipeline shutdown did not occur.

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

GasBuddy expects summer gas prices will not set records but settle down to levels more similar to 2018, which would be in the upper $2 to $3 range.