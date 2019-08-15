Autopsy report shows broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

An autopsy performed on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shows multiple breaks in his neck

(CNN Newsource) – An autopsy performed on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shows multiple breaks in his neck bones.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the bones broken included the hyoid bone, near the Adam’s apple. The break is consistent with a hanging injury or strangulation, forensic experts told the newspaper.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday. He was being housed in a special unit for high profile suspects. He was in the cell by himself.

Epstein was taken off a suicide watch last month for reasons that have not been explained and was supposed to have been checked on by a guard every 30 minutes.

Federal investigations are underway to determine how the wealthy financer was able to commit suicide while in custody. Two prison guards have been suspended in connection to the investigation.

Epstein, 66, was facing several charges listed in a federal indictment accusing him of trafficking underage girls for sex at his lavish homes in New York and on his private island, among other locations.