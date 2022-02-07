MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after police say she attacked her pregnant niece.

The incident happened on Jan. 24 on the 3500 block of Long Bow Drive in Whitehaven. Officers said the victim got into an argument with her sister before her aunt, Marilyn Hampton, began arguing with her.

The victim, who is five months pregnant, told officers Hampton pushed her when Hampton’s sons also began attacking her.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she was “choked, hit, kicked, and knocked down” and was having trouble breathing during the altercation. MPD responded to the scene after the victim called police.

When the victim was transported to the hospital, doctors told her that one of the unborn baby’s arms was broken during the altercation.

Hampton is expected to appear in court on Feb. 7.