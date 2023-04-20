Alec Baldwin on set of the film ‘Rust’ in October 2021 | Image Composite: KRQE News 13

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to Alec Baldwin’s legal team, the involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor will be dropped soon. However, we don’t know if prosecutors could refile charges against him.

Baldwin’s attorneys issued the following statement:

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.” Attorneys for Alec Baldwin, Luke Nikas & Alex Spiro

Baldwin was facing involuntary manslaughter charges. In February, prosecutors downgraded certain charges against him, removing a firearm enhancement penalty. The enhancement charge would have added an additional five-year minimum sentence on top of everything else.

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. The actor was rehearsing a scene in front of a camera when a gun he was handling fired, hitting Hutchins and the film’s director Joel Souza. Hutchins died shortly after the shooting while Souza survived his injuries.

The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing involuntary manslaughter.

There is a status hearing scheduled for Friday in the case. Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for the special prosecutors on the case, said she could not comment on the case.